Blinken announces task force to track down Russian oligarchs, sanctions on defense sector
02:09
Share this -
copied
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new task force will freeze and seize oligarchs’ yachts, private jets, and large estates in world capitals. Blinken added, “The United States doesn’t bluff, and President Putin has gravely miscalculated.”March 2, 2022
U.S. sends hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine
01:37
Biden condemns Putin's actions: 'The free world is holding him accountable'
01:07
Pentagon: Russian convoy towards Kyiv remains stalled
02:43
Lithuanian Amb. To U.S.: We ‘all have to be prepared’ for Putin’s aggression
06:07
Now Playing
Blinken announces task force to track down Russian oligarchs, sanctions on defense sector
02:09
UP NEXT
Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent