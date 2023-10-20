IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'

    11:38

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’

    09:03

  • Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released

    05:32

  • Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian

    03:26

  • Released American hostages related to NBC's Martin Fletcher: 'A huge sigh of relief'

    03:48

  • Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas

    06:02

  • Inside Israel's intelligence failure

    10:02

  • Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive

    01:11

  • Israeli family worries child being held hostage cannot see without his glasses

    01:36

  • GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member

    05:37

  • Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high

    06:29

  • 'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis

    03:40

  • IDF spokesperson: The goal is to make sure Hamas no longer has military, administrative capacity

    05:20

  • Joe: Last night Biden gave a historic speech

    07:28

  • 'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy

    03:42

  • Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.

    07:26

  • U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen

    08:02

  • Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’

    04:12

msnbc

Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas

02:40

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press briefing to discuss the release of two Americans held hostage by Hamas, and assured the State Department would work to identify ten others still unaccounted for.Oct. 20, 2023

  • Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas

    02:40
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'

    11:38

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’

    09:03

  • Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released

    05:32

  • Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian

    03:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All