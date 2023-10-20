Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas

Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas01:43
- Now Playing
Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas02:40
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'11:38
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’09:03
Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released05:32
Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian03:26
Released American hostages related to NBC's Martin Fletcher: 'A huge sigh of relief'03:48
Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas06:02
Inside Israel's intelligence failure10:02
Israeli Defense Forces: Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive01:11
Israeli family worries child being held hostage cannot see without his glasses01:36
GOP not taking this moment as seriously as they should, says House member05:37
Richard Engel: The level of tension in the West Bank is high06:29
'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis03:40
IDF spokesperson: The goal is to make sure Hamas no longer has military, administrative capacity05:20
Joe: Last night Biden gave a historic speech07:28
'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy03:42
Israel-Hamas War sparks backlash in U.S.07:26
U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen08:02
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Biden pledges full support to American hostages released from Hamas01:43
- Now Playing
Blinken addresses release of Americans held hostage by Hamas02:40
- UP NEXT
Netanyahu advisor on American hostage release: 'all of us in Israel celebrate with them'11:38
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘I personally do not think the Israelis have an option but’ to ‘destroy Hamas’09:03
Martin Fletcher: ‘Don’t give up on hostages,’ as his own family is now among the released05:32
Netanyahu adviser: Hamas releasing hostages doesn't mean it's humanitarian03:26
Play All