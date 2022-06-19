Black trailblazers on the importance of hair, makeup and visibility

Black women have long fought for representation in the beauty industry. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Rep. Ayanna Pressley discuss unique challenges women of color face and the significance of The Crown Act, a landmark bill that banned discrimination against hair textures and styles in schools, workplaces and the military. “It’s not vanity,” Pressley says. “As Black women, every single thing about us is politicized and criminalized.”June 19, 2022