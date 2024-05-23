IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden working to designate Kenya as a 'major non-NATO ally'
May 23, 202402:28

    Biden working to designate Kenya as a 'major non-NATO ally'

    02:28
Biden working to designate Kenya as a 'major non-NATO ally'

02:28

President Biden spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto during a press conference and discussed efforts to advance the partnership between nations, including designating Kenya a "major non-NATO ally."May 23, 2024

