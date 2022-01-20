Biden: Russia will pay 'heavy price' if they invade Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Pelosi discourages 'Democrats criticizing Democrats' after voting rights fails to pass01:38
Biden: Russia will pay 'heavy price' if they invade Ukraine01:15
Biden: Russia will pay 'heavy price' if they invade Ukraine01:15
President Biden clarified his remarks on Russia from his press conference and restated his warning that they would pay a "heavy price" if they invade Ukraine.Jan. 20, 2022
