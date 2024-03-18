Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says

- Now Playing
Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says04:29
- UP NEXT
Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future11:33
John Kirby stands by Pres. Biden’s praise for Sen. Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of Netanyahu09:11
First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza03:13
Thomas Friedman: Why Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive09:53
'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst08:06
Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins07:28
Bernie Sanders: ‘We should stop funding Netanyahu’s war machine’07:01
'We are fighting everyone's war' FMR. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett on the Israel-Hamas war05:22
Engel: Biden seemed like ‘he's encouraging Israel more than threatening any kind of dramatic action’08:08
Fmr. Israeli Prime Minister on response in Gaza: 'We have no choice'07:03
Exclusive interview with President Biden following State of the Union address08:59
Barge set for Gaza carrying nearly 200 tons of rice and flour04:08
Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution04:58
Engel: U.S. is in very difficult situation while it ‘backs Israel’s war'07:01
Father of American-Israeli held hostage by Hamas: 'Where is the outcry of the United States people?'05:45
Parents of Israeli-American hostage to attend SOTU address10:32
U.N. report finds 'convincing' information Israeli hostages were sexually abused03:29
At least two killed in Houthi attack on shipping vessel01:28
David Ignatius: Food convoy carnage shows what's wrong in Gaza09:18
- Now Playing
Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says04:29
- UP NEXT
Gaza entrepreneurs want youth to play a role in Gaza’s future11:33
John Kirby stands by Pres. Biden’s praise for Sen. Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of Netanyahu09:11
First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza03:13
Thomas Friedman: Why Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive09:53
'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst08:06
Play All