Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says
March 18, 202404:29
    Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says

Biden warns Netanyahu in phone call against major ground operation in Rafah, Sullivan says

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared details about President Joe Biden’s call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including that Biden said Israel’s planned ground operation in Rafah would be a mistake. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports on the details revealed in the call.March 18, 2024

