Biden warned Putin of 'severe consequences' if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden discussed his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin with reporters as he departed the White House, saying he warned his Russian counterpart of the "severe consequences" if they were to invade Ukraine.Dec. 8, 2021
