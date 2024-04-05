IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt
April 5, 202402:29
    Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt

msnbc

Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt

02:29

President Biden spoke at the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and vowed to the people of Baltimore that "your nation has your back" and the federal government would "not rest" until the bridge has been completely rebuilt.April 5, 2024

    Biden in Baltimore: 'We will not rest' until bridge is rebuilt

