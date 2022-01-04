IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden urges parents to vaccinate children to help keep schools open

Biden urges parents to vaccinate children to help keep schools open

President Biden spoke before meeting with the White House Covid-19 response team and urged those unvaccinated, including children, to receive their vaccine as the omicron variant spreads. The president also encouraged schools to remain open and encouraged them to use federal funding to ensure the safety of students and teachers.Jan. 4, 2022

