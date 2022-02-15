Biden urges 'diplomatic resolution' between Russia and Ukraine
President Biden gave an update on the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and urged a diplomatic solution. The president warned that a Russian invasion could still happen at any moment and urged Americans to leave Ukraine.Feb. 15, 2022
