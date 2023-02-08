IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade

    00:36

  • Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'

    01:36

  • Biden assures U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'

    01:58

  • Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’

    02:30

  • Biden: 'Lets make immigration a bipartisan issue once again'

    00:51

  • Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform at State of the Union

    04:59
    Biden urges Congress to lower prescription costs

    05:43
    Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation for paid family leave, universal pre-K

    02:33

  • Biden: 'Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage'

    03:48

  • Biden says Inflation Reduction Act is the 'most significant' investment in climate change

    02:38

  • Biden: Materials used in federal infrastructure projects will be 'made in America'

    01:05

  • ‘I get it’: Biden addresses people at home who were ‘left behind’ 

    01:32

  • 'Inflation has fallen,' says Biden

    01:26

  • Biden begins speech thanking congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi

    01:35

  • Biden: 'Covid no longer controls our lives'

    01:19

  • George Floyd's brother: I want to hear the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act will be passed

    07:38

  • Polling shows Biden economic success struggling to reach many Americans

    03:44

  • White House Press Sec.: President will meet people where they are in State of the Union address

    11:55

  • Chris Matthews: Biden has an audience tonight, and he needs to use it

    09:28

  • House member to highlight reproductive rights by bringing doctor to SOTU

    07:01

Biden urges Congress to lower prescription costs

05:43

President Biden calls for a cap on insulin prices and negotiations of prescription drug prices as Americans currently pay more for their medications than any other country in the world. He says he plans to veto any bill attempting to raise the cost of prescriptions. Feb. 8, 2023

