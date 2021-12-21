Biden: Millions of masks, ventilators stockpiled for states in need
The White House has prepared for the Covid-19 variant omicron by deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to hospitals in needs. President Joe Biden also said that millions of gowns, gloves, ventilators and masks are stockpiled and prepositioned, ready to send out to any state overwhelmed by the omicron variant. Dec. 21, 2021
