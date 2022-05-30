IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden: U.S. will ‘never fail in our duty to remember’ fallen service members 

Biden: U.S. will 'never fail in our duty to remember' fallen service members 

To commemorate Memorial Day, President Biden delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, where he honored fallen service members, saying “we’ll never fail in our duty to remember” their sacrifice. Speaking about U.S. service members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, the president said “there’s nothing low risk or low cost about war” for the men and women in the U.S. military.May 30, 2022

    Biden: U.S. will ‘never fail in our duty to remember’ fallen service members 

