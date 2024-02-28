Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary05:16
- Now Playing
Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects06:00
- UP NEXT
Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden03:29
Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results07:15
Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’07:00
Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'07:13
Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle03:24
Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza05:25
Eugene Robinson calls out Trump’s 'con-man hustle' for the Black vote09:34
'Burn it all down': Rule-of-law stands as bulwark against Trumpian lies, so he attacks it07:58
Maddow: With each new election cycle, Republicans accept Russian help with greater ease04:41
Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments07:07
GOP hypocrite? ‘McConnell can’t stand Trump’ Never Trumper says of possible endorsement12:00
MAGA panic: As GOP voters bolt, ‘sneaker lies’ can’t hide Trump’s 2024 problem09:28
Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections03:32
Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election03:51
Nikki Haley blasts Trump for losing support among GOP voters08:22
A call to reform the country's partisan primary process06:23
Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'02:31
Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system10:10
'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary05:16
- Now Playing
Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects06:00
- UP NEXT
Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden03:29
Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results07:15
Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’07:00
Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'07:13
Play All