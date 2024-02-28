IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects
Feb. 28, 202406:00

  • 'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

  • Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results

    07:15

  • Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’

    07:00

  • Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

    07:13

  • Hoekstra vs. 'Complete Wacko': Michigan’s chaotic GOP leadership battle

    03:24

  • Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza

    05:25

  • Eugene Robinson calls out Trump’s 'con-man hustle' for the Black vote

    09:34

  • 'Burn it all down': Rule-of-law stands as bulwark against Trumpian lies, so he attacks it

    07:58

  • Maddow: With each new election cycle, Republicans accept Russian help with greater ease

    04:41

  • Trump: ‘The Black people’ like me due to indictments

    07:07

  • GOP hypocrite? ‘McConnell can’t stand Trump’ Never Trumper says of possible endorsement

    12:00

  • MAGA panic: As GOP voters bolt, ‘sneaker lies’ can’t hide Trump’s 2024 problem

    09:28

  • Russia using bots and fake accounts to interfere in U.S. and European elections

    03:32

  • Chief Security Officer: People must ‘validate the sources of their information’ during 2024 election

    03:51

  • Nikki Haley blasts Trump for losing support among GOP voters

    08:22

  • A call to reform the country's partisan primary process

    06:23

  • Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges 'end of democracy'

    02:31

  • Rev. Al: I've never seen Trump stand up for Black people treated wrongly by the criminal justice system

    10:10

msnbc

Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

06:00

As polls close in Michigan, NBC News projects that Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have won their respective primaries. Steve Kornacki, MSNBC national political correspondent joins with the latest numbers and perspectives on the apparently schism within the Republican Party and the "uncommitted" protest campaign among Democratic voters.Feb. 28, 2024

  • 'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary

    05:16
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Trump win Michigan primaries, NBC News projects

    06:00
  • UP NEXT

    Kornacki analyzes results of ‘uncommitted’ push against Biden

    03:29

  • Kornacki breaks down first Michigan primary results

    07:15

  • Trump voters tell NBC Reporter that ‘Russia is not our enemy’

    07:00

  • Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All