    Biden and Trudeau discuss clean energy efforts in joint press conference

Biden and Trudeau discuss clean energy efforts in joint press conference

In a joint press conference, U.S. President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau discussed their agendas involving efforts on clean energy. Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act will "extend tax credits to electric vehicles assembled in Canada," and Trudeau announced $420 million to continue safeguarding the Great Lakes.March 24, 2023

    Biden and Trudeau discuss clean energy efforts in joint press conference

