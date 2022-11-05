IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Four days to go

    03:46

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Biden says democracy is on the ballot

    06:01

  • Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

  • Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

    09:31

  • Ron Klain: GOP has ‘horrible, horribler, and horriblelist’ ideas to cut Social Security

    07:53

  • Hayes: Why the price of gas could decide the fate of American democracy

    08:16

  • Biden’s student loan relief plan is now live. Here’s how it works.

    05:14

  • Biden takes step toward decriminalizing marijuana

    05:53

  • New legal setback for Trump

    02:44

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’

    05:23

  • The Last Thing: Return to decency

    03:38

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:20

  • Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

  • Michael Beschloss on resisting threats to democracy

    06:45

  • Hayes: If Biden's speech sounded divisive and extreme, here's why.

    06:53

  • Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address

    03:46

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

    06:11

msnbc

Biden: The days are over for corporations paying zero federal tax

00:54

While campaigning for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, President Biden defended his economy, touting a new 15% minimum tax for corporations, and said, "the days are over for corporations paying zero federal tax." Nov. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Four days to go

    03:46

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Biden says democracy is on the ballot

    06:01

  • Gov. Hochul: Democrats have to lean into their accomplishments

    05:35

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff on the ‘purpose and progress’ of the Biden admin.

    04:57

  • Midterm campaigns enter final two weeks

    01:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All