Biden thanks AI companies for commitment to 'responsible innovation'

03:53

President Biden held a White House event with seven of the leading artificial intelligence companies and thanked them for joining a voluntary commitment for "responsible innovation" and to manage possible future risks of the technology.July 21, 2023

