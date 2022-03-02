Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden
President Joe Biden took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he “badly miscalculated” by invading Ukraine. Biden said Ukrainians are inspiring in the fight to defend their home land. Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., was given a standing ovation from both parties early on in the address. March 2, 2022
Putin 'badly miscalculated' by invading Ukraine says Biden
