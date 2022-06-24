IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Biden: Supreme Court is ‘taking America back 150 years’ by overturning Roe v. Wade

04:56

In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, President Biden called it a “sad day for the country,” saying that the ruling is “taking America back 150 years.” June 24, 2022

