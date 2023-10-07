IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

    02:24

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

  • ‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack

    03:44

  • How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?

    02:52

  • Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04

  • Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets

    10:01

  • 'It's a dangerous world right now.' Fmr. Defense Secretary Esper on US's biggest threats

    08:14

  • The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

    07:41

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

    05:39

  • Condoleezza Rice: The PEPFAR program has to be preserved

    06:30

  • John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged

    05:11

  • Israeli ambassador reacts to being escorted out of UN after protest

    04:57

  • Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine

    12:20

  • NATO Secretary General stresses need for supporting Ukraine

    09:01

  • Zelenskyy criticizes Trump for promising to swiftly end Russian invasion

    01:20

  • Sweden's foreign affairs minister on NATO membership, backing Ukraine

    08:12

msnbc

Biden: U.S. stands with the people of Israel

03:05

President Biden delivered remarks addressing the Hamas attack on Israel, saying he expressed his support in a call with Benjamin Netanyahu, and said, “The U.S. stands with the people of Israel.”Oct. 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden taking multiple approaches to respond to Hamas attack

    03:52

  • Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

    02:24

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All