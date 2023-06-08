IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Anti-LGBTQ laws are an 'appeal to fear'

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

    08:46

  • Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of wrapping up soon

    02:33

  • Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

    02:52

  • Pence on Jan. 6: 'I had no right to overturn the election'

    02:29

  • Pence calls for 'new leadership' while announcing 2024 presidential run

    02:10

  • Secret Service agents have testified before grand jury in Trump docs probe

    01:02

  • Top Trump aide seen at Florida courthouse amid classified documents investigation

    03:04

  • Conservatives take down rules vote on gas stove bills amid debt deal feud

    01:42

  • McCarthy will not support supplemental for Ukraine aid

    02:31

  • Gov. Wes Moore responds to Tim Scott comments on systematic racism: ‘His thesis is not true’

    08:34

  • Jordan asks DOJ for memo on scope of Trump classified documents probe

    01:41

  • Kristen Welker will take on Meet The Press Moderator role ‘with the utmost seriousness’

    06:13

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

    06:39

  • Trump classified documents grand jury to resume after hiatus

    04:35

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on debt deal: 'Something’s wrong with our moral center'

    07:07

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • Pence will not be charged in classified documents probe

    01:26

  • Biden to address nation on bipartisan debt ceiling deal

    01:55

  • GOP spending millions on flawed voter turnout operation

    01:58

msnbc

Biden: Anti-LGBTQ laws are an 'appeal to fear'

03:05

President Biden answered a question about proposed anti-LGBTQ laws across the country, calling them "hateful" and an "appeal to fear" during a press conference with the British prime minister.June 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden: Anti-LGBTQ laws are an 'appeal to fear'

    03:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jeh Johnson: Conveying gravity of Trump docs to jurors poses ‘real issue' given classified status

    08:46

  • Biden classified documents probe shows few signs of wrapping up soon

    02:33

  • Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in voting rights case

    02:52

  • Pence on Jan. 6: 'I had no right to overturn the election'

    02:29

  • Pence calls for 'new leadership' while announcing 2024 presidential run

    02:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All