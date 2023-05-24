Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

- Now Playing
Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting07:22
- UP NEXT
Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter03:56
TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting09:05
Sen. Sinema leads third bipartisan trip to southern border this year02:45
Jason Furman: McCarthy pretending spending cuts are about debt. 'This is about the Speaker's agenda'05:21
Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’04:47
McCarthy on debt limit proposals: 'You have to spend less'02:19
DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies04:33
DeSantis to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk03:00
Harry Litman: Jack Smith’s subpoena of Trump business records shows ‘he’s leaving no stone unturned’06:13
Democratic Sen. Tom Carper will not seek re-election in 202401:52
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential run01:42
McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks02:59
Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 202401:40
Biden leaves G-7 dinner early to get update on debt limit talks01:00
House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich06:30
Feinstein suffered more complications from shingles than publicly disclosed01:35
Rep. Ken Buck says he would support bill to block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults07:27
DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run next week01:19
House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress06:18
- Now Playing
Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting07:22
- UP NEXT
Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter03:56
TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting09:05
Sen. Sinema leads third bipartisan trip to southern border this year02:45
Jason Furman: McCarthy pretending spending cuts are about debt. 'This is about the Speaker's agenda'05:21
Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’04:47
Play All