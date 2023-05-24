IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter

    03:56

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

    09:05

  • Sen. Sinema leads third bipartisan trip to southern border this year

    02:45

  • Jason Furman: McCarthy pretending spending cuts are about debt. 'This is about the Speaker's agenda'

    05:21

  • Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’

    04:47

  • McCarthy on debt limit proposals: 'You have to spend less'

    02:19

  • DeSantis' cringeworthy strain for 'likeability' is contradicted by hostile policies

    04:33

  • DeSantis to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk

    03:00

  • Harry Litman: Jack Smith’s subpoena of Trump business records shows ‘he’s leaving no stone unturned’

    06:13

  • Democratic Sen. Tom Carper will not seek re-election in 2024

    01:52

  • Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 presidential run

    01:42

  • McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks

    02:59

  • Republican Sen. Tim Scott files paperwork to run for president in 2024

    01:40

  • Biden leaves G-7 dinner early to get update on debt limit talks

    01:00

  • House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich

    06:30

  • Feinstein suffered more complications from shingles than publicly disclosed

    01:35

  • Rep. Ken Buck says he would support bill to block pay for members of Congress if the U.S. defaults

    07:27

  • DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run next week

    01:19

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

    06:18

msnbc

Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

07:22

President Biden delivered remarks at the White House to mark the anniversary of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.May 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden speaks on anniversary of Uvalde school shooting

    07:22
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of student killed in Uvalde school shooting remembers her daughter

    03:56

  • TX State Sen. Roland Gutierrez shares traumatic memories from the Uvalde school shooting

    09:05

  • Sen. Sinema leads third bipartisan trip to southern border this year

    02:45

  • Jason Furman: McCarthy pretending spending cuts are about debt. 'This is about the Speaker's agenda'

    05:21

  • Rep. Steny Hoyer on debt limit negotiations between Biden and GOP: ‘Let’s stop this phony crisis’

    04:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All