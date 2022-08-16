Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law, slams Republicans for opposing

- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Mr. Stewart goes to Washington01:33
White House champions Biden’s ‘history-making’ climate and health bill03:56
Biden on verge of another victory03:49
Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news05:50
One-on-One with Sen. Joe Manchin10:03
U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader09:41
'Rebound' Covid infections after Paxlovid becomes focus of inquiry02:15
U.S. kills top Al Qaeda terrorist leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan09:56
Biden: U.S. airstrike killed ‘mastermind’ behind attacks on Americans07:08
Jan. 6th cmte. subpoenas Secret Service03:40
Pres. Biden’s high stakes trip to Saudi Arabia05:53
1/6 cmte. questions Cipollone for 7 hours04:02
Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November07:48
Sister Simone Campbell ‘speechless’ over Presidential Medal of Freedom03:31
The underreported aspect of the American economy02:19
Biden announces Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients02:55
Mystal: I'm sad Biden ‘won’t stand with his people’ and ‘take power back’ from SCOTUS06:03
'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS09:51
Economic concerns amid primaries08:50
20 million Americans tune into first 1/6 hearing02:46
- UP NEXT
The Last Thing: Mr. Stewart goes to Washington01:33
White House champions Biden’s ‘history-making’ climate and health bill03:56
Biden on verge of another victory03:49
Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news05:50
One-on-One with Sen. Joe Manchin10:03
U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader09:41
Play All