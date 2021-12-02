Biden says winter plan will fight Covid, Omicron variant
01:53
Share this -
copied
President Biden announced his administration's plans to combat the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19 including renewed pushes for booster vaccinations during a visit to the National Institutes of Health.Dec. 2, 2021
Biden says winter plan will fight Covid, Omicron variant
01:53
Omicron cases in CA, MN ‘just the very first of what we’re going to see in this country’
07:07
N.Y. Gov. Hochul: ‘We do anticipate more cases’ after Minnesota omicron case traced to New York City
02:53
White House to announce new strategy to fight Covid this winter
06:12
First case of Omicron variant confirmed in U.S.
07:16
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson claims Dr. Fauci has overhyped omicron variant