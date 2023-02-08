Huckabee Sanders misses opportunity to reach beyond MAGA in rebuttal: Wallace01:27
Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address02:51
Biden shows sensitivity in honoring Tyre Nichols in State of the Union address01:18
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: It's 'shocking' to see what the GOP refuses to stand for06:25
'Just pure empathy': Biden praised for handling of police reform in State of the Union speech05:31
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address01:12:52
Despite partisan hostility in Washington, Biden emphasizes bipartisanship01:11
- Now Playing
Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'01:15
- UP NEXT
Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence01:06
Biden not rattled as MAGA changes tone of State of the Union Address01:04
Energetic, combative Biden boxes-in Republican hecklers on Social Security04:30
Lawrence: Biden delivered 'most confrontational' State of the Union address ever01:43
Biden faces down animated Republican audience defying McCarthy's wish for decorum04:24
Biden: 'The state of the union is strong'04:37
Biden asks Congress to restore rights of Roe v. Wade00:36
Biden: 'Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year'01:36
Biden assures U.S. will act 'if China threatens our sovereignty'01:58
Biden: 'Let's finish the job and ban these assault weapons’02:30
Biden: 'Lets make immigration a bipartisan issue once again'00:51
Biden honors family of Tyre Nichols, calls for police reform at State of the Union04:59
- UP NEXT
Huckabee Sanders misses opportunity to reach beyond MAGA in rebuttal: Wallace01:27
Watch highlights from President Biden's State of the Union address02:51
Biden shows sensitivity in honoring Tyre Nichols in State of the Union address01:18
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: It's 'shocking' to see what the GOP refuses to stand for06:25
'Just pure empathy': Biden praised for handling of police reform in State of the Union speech05:31
Watch President Biden's full 2023 State of the Union address01:12:52
Play All