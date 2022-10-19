Biden says Putin's 'only tool' is brutalizing Ukrainian citizens into capitulating

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Following remarks at the White House, President Biden is asked about Putin enacting martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions, and responds that he doesn't believe Ukrainians will capitulate. He said Putin's "only tool available to him is to brutalize Ukrainian citizens." Oct. 19, 2022

