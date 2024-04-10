IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden says he has been 'blunt and straightforward' with Netanyahu
Biden says he has been 'blunt and straightforward' with Netanyahu

In a press conference with the Japanese prime minister, President Biden discussed his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said he had been "very blunt and straightforward" over the need to get aid into Gaza and secure the hostages still being held.April 10, 2024

