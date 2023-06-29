IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden says he disagrees with Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

    Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions

  • Biden touts economic plan: 'Bidenomics is working'

  • Biden jokes about his age to counter voters' concerns

  • Giuliani meets with special counsel's team

  • Trump floats skipping first Republican debate

  • Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public

  • Listen: GOP presidential candidate Francis Suarez asks ‘What’s a Uyghur?

  • Five or six Secret Service agents have testified before Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Biden: 'We were not involved' in mercenary revolt in Russia

  • Jen Psaki: Pelosi believes Democrats should use abortion against the GOP in 2024

  • Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

  • Attorney General Garland denies claims that he gave Hunter Biden special treatment

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Biden immigration enforcement plan

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

  • No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair

  • Biden assures calling Xi a 'dictator' has not impacted U.S. relations with China

  • George Santos' bond was guaranteed by family members

  • Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run

  • Biden holds bilateral meeting with Indian PM Modi

Biden says he disagrees with Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

President Biden delivered remarks after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in college admissions, claiming the courts had "walked away from decades of precedent" and that "discrimination still exists in America."June 29, 2023

