msnbc

Biden says he confronted Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi murder

02:50

Speaking from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, President Biden detailed his meeting with officials of the kingdom, including what he said to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.July 15, 2022

