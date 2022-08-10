IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden says economic plan is working as July's CPI shows decrease in inflation

Biden says economic plan is working as July's CPI shows decrease in inflation

President Joe Biden said signs of inflation are beginning to moderate based on the recent data of July's Consumer Price Index and jobs report. The president stressed the current approach to curbing inflation was working and that Congress must pass the Inflation Reduction Act. Aug. 10, 2022

    Biden says economic plan is working as July's CPI shows decrease in inflation

