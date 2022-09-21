IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: Russia trying to ‘pin the blame’ of global food crisis on Western sanctions

02:50

During remarks at the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden announced $2.9 billion in U.S. support for food security assistance, adding that Russia is trying to “pin the blame” for the food crisis on Western sanctions. The president also said that U.S. sanctions “explicitly allow” Russia to export food and fertilizer around the world.Sept. 21, 2022

