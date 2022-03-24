Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in
01:19
During a press conference from Brussels, President Biden said he believes Russia should be removed from the G20, the group featuring the 20 biggest economies in the world, and that it was discussed during the NATO summit. He also added that the suggestion was for Ukraine to be able to attend G20 meetings.March 24, 2022
