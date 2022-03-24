IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit in Brussels

    02:10

  • Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    02:51

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

  • Hungarian official on Ukrainian refugee crisis: ‘There is no cap, there is no limit’

    04:54

  • Ned Price: Those who are responsible for ‘murderous acts’ must be held accountable

    07:42

  • Sen. Menendez on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    06:27

  • Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading

    08:28

  • Anti-war Russians seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    03:38

  • UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31

  • 'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions

    07:23

  • Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Concerns grow that desperation will drive Putin to escalate his war in Ukraine

    04:02

  • Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention

    05:32

  • Protecting Ukrainian child refugees

    05:11

  • Biden’s high stakes NATO summit

    03:21

  • Russian elites reportedly blame Putin for chaos from Ukraine invasion

    06:36

  • Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine

    10:20

msnbc

Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in

01:19

During a press conference from Brussels, President Biden said he believes Russia should be removed from the G20, the group featuring the 20 biggest economies in the world, and that it was discussed during the NATO summit. He also added that the suggestion was for Ukraine to be able to attend G20 meetings.March 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit in Brussels

    02:10

  • Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    02:51

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All