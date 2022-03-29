'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv
President Biden was asked about his response to claims by Russia's military that they will scale back operations near Kyiv, telling reporters "let's just see what they have to offer," and emphasizing U.S. support of allies.March 29, 2022
