  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

  • Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

  • 'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

    'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv

    ‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war

  • 'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

  • California church prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy adviser: Russians are 'pretending to negotiate'

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv

  • Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war

  • Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol

  • Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks

  • Biden reassurances notwithstanding, Putin fears removal by U.S.

  • Russians don't necessarily share West's view of Putin's belligerence

  • How to understand the air raid sirens in Ukraine

  • Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

  • Joy Reid: The world’s best bet could be moving Ukraine closer to NATO

  • Negotiating with Russia

  • War crimes & misdemeanors

  • Gen. McCaffrey warns: Putin can never be welcomed back into the international community

'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv

President Biden was asked about his response to claims by Russia's military that they will scale back operations near Kyiv, telling reporters "let's just see what they have to offer," and emphasizing U.S. support of allies.March 29, 2022

