Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines
March 8, 202403:47

  • Biden boosts bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

  • Full GOP response to State of the Union: Sen. Britt says Biden 'doesn't get it'

  • 'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union 

  • ‘Just astonishing’: Lawrence on Biden’s direct attacks on Trump and SCOTUS

  • Biden ends State of the Union tackling age criticism: ‘I’ve always known what endures’

  • Biden: Only Gaza solution is a two-state solution

    Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

    Biden vouches for immigration package, rejects Trump rhetoric

  • Biden urges Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

  • Biden highlights efforts to reverse the climate crisis in the U.S.

  • Biden lays out plans to improve early childhood education

  • Biden details tax code push: ‘Fighting like hell to make it fair’

  • Biden proposes an annual tax credit to help Americans with housing

  • Biden vows to protect Social Security and make the wealthy 'pay their fair share'

  • Biden highlights recovery of Illinois auto plant: ‘Unions built the middle class’

  • Biden touts capping insulin cost to $35 'for every American that needs it'

  • Biden says Americans are 'writing the greatest comeback story never told'

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

  • Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

  • Biden begins State of the Union with historical parallels, calls for Ukraine aid

Biden renews vow to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

In a push to crack down on crime and gun violence in the U.S., President Biden renewed his efforts to get Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. March 8, 2024

