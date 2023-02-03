IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden: U.S. is seeing the 'strongest job growth in history' after better-than-expected jobs report

During remarks on the better-than-expected January jobs report, President Biden said his administration has overseen “the strongest job growth in history,” adding that 12 million jobs have been created since he took office. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in the month of January.Feb. 3, 2023

