    Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: 'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia'

Biden reiterates support for Kyiv: ‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia’

During remarks in Warsaw, Poland, marking the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, President Biden reiterated U.S. support for Kyiv, saying President Putin thought NATO “would fracture and divide,” but that the alliance is “more unified than ever before.”Feb. 21, 2023

