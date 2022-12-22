IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Senate reaches deal on government funding bill

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Take this storm extremely seriously'

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

    02:28

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

    01:20

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

    05:54

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

    01:16

  • Biden and Zelenskyy hold bilateral meeting at White House

    05:54

  • Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

    01:18

  • NY Republican’s resume called into question

    08:02

  • Congressman-elect George Santos facing report he misrepresented credentials

    02:16

  • Watch: Full Jan. 6 committee final public meeting

    01:08:59

  • We have ‘significant evidence’ to issue Trump criminal referrals, says Jan. 6 committee

    06:56

  • Jan. 6 committee approves criminal referrals against Trump

    01:40

  • Kellyanne Conway calls Jan. 6 'a terrible day' during testimony

    00:35

  • Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney

    07:05

  • Hope Hicks voiced concerns about election fraud claims 'damaging' Trump's legacy

    01:29

msnbc

Biden: 'Take this storm extremely seriously'

01:29

President Biden spoke to reporters before he received a briefing on the powerful winter storm impacting areas across the country and urging Americans to listen for local warnings.Dec. 22, 2022

  • Senate reaches deal on government funding bill

    05:10
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Take this storm extremely seriously'

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy quotes FDR, says 'Ukrainian people will win too'

    01:08

  • Zelenskyy makes ‘Put-in’ joke during address to Congress

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

    03:06

  • Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All