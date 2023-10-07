IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. considering enhanced intelligence sharing with Israel following Hamas attack

    01:47

  • Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

  • Fmr. PLO spokesperson: Don't underestimate the 'desire of people to actually be free' 

    02:52

  • Israel Defense Forces: Unknown number of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas

    01:29

  • Ayman: Biden's statement on Hamas attack is a warning to Israel's enemies

    01:36

  • Ayman: Hamas’ 'extremely sophisticated' attack shows the limits of Israel’s ‘usual deterrent’

    05:33

  • Officials: At least 200 killed in Gaza and 40 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks

    01:12

  • Can Netanyahu rally divided Israelis following Hamas attacks?

    02:06

  • Hamas launches military operation against Israel

    07:36

  • ‘Terrorism on a very, very large scale’: Approximately 40 dead in Israel after Hamas attack

    03:44

  • National Security Council condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    03:45

  • How concerning is the Israel-Hamas crisis for America?

    02:52

  • Hamas says it has taken Israeli hostages in surprise attack

    05:04

msnbc

Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

02:24

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, President Joe Biden cited the United States’ unwavering support for the U.S. ally, reaffirming a relationship that has existed since Israel’s founding. NBC News’ Allie Raffa reports on the White House’s response to the ongoing situation.Oct. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden reaffirms commitment to Israel following Hamas attacks

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. considering enhanced intelligence sharing with Israel following Hamas attack

    01:47

  • Israeli PM declares state of war after surprise Hamas attack

    08:33

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Hamas attack ‘raises questions about Israeli intelligence capabilities’

    07:36

  • Richard Engel: Hamas' Israeli hostages 'are effectively human shields'

    01:54

  • Lawmakers receiving regular updates on Hamas-Israel fighting

    02:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All