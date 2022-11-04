Biden touts economic growth, rails against record oil profits in campaign speech

- Now Playing
Biden touts economic growth, rails against record oil profits in campaign speech03:00
Wisconsin elections official fired after fraudulently requesting absentee ballots01:57
Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case01:06
Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial01:45
Rep. Raskin: ‘Joe Biden was trying to strike that tone as the leader of the whole country’08:01
Biden on midterms: Democracy is on the ballot this year02:54
Watch full: President Biden's remarks on protecting democracy20:40
Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach06:53
Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat10:13
Supreme Court denies stay for Graham's testimony in Georgia election probe00:35
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump tax records to House committee01:00
Joy Reid: There’s a long history of gaslighting and toxic politics regarding Speaker Pelosi11:27
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack20:41
District attorney says Pelosi home targeted to attack House speaker03:55
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House committee02:38
Federal prosecutors file charges against suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi02:31
Capitol Officer Harry Dunn testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial01:41
Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions04:00
North Carolina students weigh in on affirmative action as Supreme Court hears cases04:47
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband03:21
