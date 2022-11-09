IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results

    01:53

  • McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

    02:06

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election

    01:39

  • Fetterman celebrates Pennsylvania Senate win

    03:49

  • ‘Tenacious, focused, unstoppable’: Fetterman praised for performance after stroke

    08:17

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

    04:37

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

    05:46

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    01:50

  • Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

    03:21

  • J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory

    00:50

  • Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

    01:39

  • Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.

    02:00

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

    03:30

  • Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor

    01:25

  • 'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

    01:39

  • How Democrats’ midterms fight has been boosted by young voters

    04:14

msnbc

Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

01:53

President Biden was asked if the results of the midterm elections will play a factor in his decision to run for re-election in 2024. The president told reporters his intention is to tun again and may have a decision "early next year."Nov. 9, 2022

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to negotiate Griner release, prisoner exchange with Putin following election 

    01:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    'A good day for America': Biden discusses midterm election results

    01:53

  • McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

    02:06

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election

    01:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All