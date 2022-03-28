Biden: Putin shouldn't remain in power, but it doesn't represent U.S. policy change
01:57
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden clarified comments he made over the weekend after he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden stood by his remarks, saying he did not escalate the crisis but was expressing outrage he has towards Putin. Biden went on to say he is not “articulating a policy change.” March 28, 2022
Now Playing
Biden: Putin shouldn't remain in power, but it doesn't represent U.S. policy change
01:57
UP NEXT
Daria Kaleniuk: Conditions in Mariupol like 'hell' as residents starve
03:54
José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’
06:18
Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’
09:23
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia
08:10
Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’