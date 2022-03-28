IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: Putin shouldn't remain in power, but it doesn't represent U.S. policy change

President Joe Biden clarified comments he made over the weekend after he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden stood by his remarks, saying he did not escalate the crisis but was expressing outrage he has towards Putin. Biden went on to say he is not “articulating a policy change.” March 28, 2022

