    Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  Sen. Warnock: 'Insulin shouldn't be expensive for anybody'

    03:55

  Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

    10:04

  Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

    03:20

  House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

    07:26

  Democrats to move ahead with climate, tax, health care bill as Sinema signs on

    01:30

  Twin MDs see 'resounding racial difference' in COVID hospitalizations and deaths

    07:52

  The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need

    04:39

  Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

    05:39

  Sanders offers rejoinder to Manchin's "entitlement society" word games

    03:18

  President Biden extends Affordable Care Act special enrollment period

    01:35

  Biden ends Trump abortion policy and pushes Covid aid on Cap Hill

    05:57

  'The Art of the Deal' president who couldn't make deals: Trump's record of failure

    03:16

  Bernie Sanders: Our healthcare system is 'dysfunctional, cruel and wasteful'

    10:14

  Trump's health care plan has been 'two weeks away' for months

    02:54

  After near-fatal illness, professor writes about U.S. health system

    08:16

  McCaskill: Trump shows he doesn't care about COVID-19 with RNC crowd

    02:42

  U.S. caught in spiral as coronavirus exacerbates societal flaws

    06:12

  Trump picks worst time to attack pre-existing condition coverage

    06:00

msnbc

Biden: Mental health care is ‘essential to people's well being’

03:31

President Joe Biden announced new steps to “dramatically” expand access to mental health care in America. “I don’t know what the difference between breaking your arm and having a mental breakdown is — it’s health,” said Biden. July 25, 2023

    Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

    05:05

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘Insulin shouldn’t be expensive for anybody’

    03:55

  • Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

    10:04

  • Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

    03:20

  • House Majority Leader shares his take on the Inflation Reduction Act

    07:26

