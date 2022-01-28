Biden: 'Simply unacceptable' so many bridges are in poor condition
01:53
Share this -
copied
President Biden addressed the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh and pledged to rebuild and improve thousands of other bridges as he promoted the bipartisan infrastructure deal in Pennsylvania.Jan. 28, 2022
Senate Democrats hope to move quickly on Supreme Court vacancy
02:32
Now Playing
Biden: 'Simply unacceptable' so many bridges are in poor condition
01:53
UP NEXT
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'alternate electors' from seven states
02:03
Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC
10:09
Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia
02:58
Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'