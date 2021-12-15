IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden promises to 'provide critical supplies' to Kentucky for deadly tornadoes response

Biden promises to 'provide critical supplies' to Kentucky for deadly tornadoes response

President Biden visited communities impacted by the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky and promised the federal government would help provide critical resources for response efforts including reimbursements for temporary housing.Dec. 15, 2021

    Biden promises to 'provide critical supplies' to Kentucky for deadly tornadoes response

