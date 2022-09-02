IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden praises progress shown in August jobs report: 'Jobs are up, wages are up'

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Detailed inventory list of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago unsealed

    01:57

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

    11:33

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

    12:20

  • Alaska's Rep.-elect Peltola heads to Congress with mandate for compromise

    06:44

  • ‘Together we can choose a better path’: Biden addresses threats to American democracy

    24:08

  • Biden: 'There is no place for political violence in America'

    01:49

  • Biden: Donald Trump, 'MAGA Republicans' are a threat to this country

    03:00

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:54

  • Robert Gibbs: Voters are seeing ‘Washington get things done,’ Biden must ‘keep moving’ the momentum

    05:41

  • Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury

    01:28

  • Justice Department argues they were misled about classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

    03:27

  • John Eastman pleads the Fifth in appearance before Georgia grand jury

    02:14

  • 'Electable' examines America's highest unbroken glass ceiling

    04:42

  • Rep. Adam Schiff: Crackpot caucus is growing within the GOP

    04:01

  • Lawrence: Sen. Graham lied because he’s ‘afraid’ of his own words

    12:14

  • Biden 'determined' to ban assault weapons in U.S.

    01:57

  • Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’

    11:31

  • Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    02:03

msnbc

Biden praises progress shown in August jobs report: 'Jobs are up, wages are up'

02:50

President Biden spoke about the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August jobs report and praised the economic progress shown as the U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs.Sept. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden praises progress shown in August jobs report: 'Jobs are up, wages are up'

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Detailed inventory list of evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago unsealed

    01:57

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

    11:33

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

    12:20

  • Alaska's Rep.-elect Peltola heads to Congress with mandate for compromise

    06:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All