IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s big moves on energy

    07:03

  • Biden taps oil reserve

    03:38

  • Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

    08:29

  • Russia attacks after peace promise

    03:50

  • Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

    03:18

  • Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

    08:02

  • Biden visits troops in Poland as war rages

    03:28

  • Biden meets with NATO allies

    03:35

  • Sanctions expert: New sanctions tightening ‘the screws on Russia’s economy’

    04:56

  • Biden’s high stakes NATO summit

    03:21

  • POTUS to travel to Europe amid war

    04:00

  • NATO warns of stalemate

    02:29

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge

    02:58

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court confirmation hearings are not about qualifications

    06:42

  • Rick Stengel: Chinese President Xi Jinping is Putin’s ‘last friend’

    01:08

  • Biden warns China not to help Russia

    03:36

  • Ukraine’s civilian suffering grows

    03:03

  • Zelenskyy’s moment in history

    04:49

  • 'Switchblade' drones included in new U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

    01:20

  • Civilians terrorized by Russian attacks

    03:52

msnbc

Biden praises first lady for initiative in helping military families at USS Delaware ceremony

01:44

President Biden delivered remarks at the USS Delaware Commemoration Ceremony in Wilmington, where he says he is "deeply proud" of the work Jill Biden is doing as first lady with her initiative to expand economic opportunity for military spouses.April 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s big moves on energy

    07:03

  • Biden taps oil reserve

    03:38

  • Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

    08:29

  • Russia attacks after peace promise

    03:50

  • Biden faces backlash on Putin comments

    03:18

  • Rep. Katie Porter explains Biden's billionaire tax

    08:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All