    Biden praises economic progress shown in August jobs report

msnbc

Biden praises economic progress shown in August jobs report

03:49

President Biden delivered remarks on the August jobs report that showed the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs last month and attributed the progress to economic plans his administration has put forward.Sept. 1, 2023

    Biden praises economic progress shown in August jobs report

