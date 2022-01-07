Biden praises December jobs report: 'Americans are moving up to better jobs'
President Biden discussed the economic gains shown in the December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. The president praised lower unemployment numbers and workers starting higher paying jobs but admits that inflation is still a concern.Jan. 7, 2022
