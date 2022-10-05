IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden praises 'extraordinary cooperation' with DeSantis on Hurricane Ian relief efforts

    Janet Napolitano: Leaders must ‘put politics aside' in the wake of Hurricane Ian

  • 'There was no 911': Pediatric nurse shares experience caring for patients through Hurricane Ian

  • Torah scrolls saved from damage of Hurricane Ian returned to synagogue

  • Hurricane Ian death toll tops 100

  • As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’

  • Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County

  • All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian

  • Lt. Gen. Honoré: Hurricane Ian crisis is “enormous”

  • 'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

  • 78 deaths confirmed in Florida, North Carolina after Hurricane Ian

  • ‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida

  • South Carolina spared worst of Hurricane Ian

  • Hospitals are evacuating patients after Hurricane Ian

  • Pine Island residents stuck after Hurricane Ian destroys bridge

  • Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

  • At least 77 killed by Hurricane Ian

  • Florida county warns of possible levee breach, could cause flooding for 70 homes

  • Local group provides 3,000 meals a day to Floridians after Ian

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

Biden praises 'extraordinary cooperation' with DeSantis on Hurricane Ian relief efforts

President Biden spoke after surveying damage left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The president assured the federal government would continue to support recovery efforts and praised the governor and state officials for their "extraordinary cooperation" on the response.Oct. 5, 2022

Play All