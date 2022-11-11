IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Justice Department weighing decision to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Biden pledges U.S. will meet its emissions target by 2030

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor

    06:49

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted

    02:33

  • White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success

    07:11

  • Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence

    06:23

  • Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer

    05:53

  • Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin

    01:13

  • Kornacki: States should consider Florida lessons in vote counting post-2000

    01:52

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34

  • In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52

  • 'All of these things all at once': Voters brought multiple priorities to ballot box

    05:01

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

  • Uncalled races leave paths for both parties to control the House

    06:50

  • Uncertainty about congressional control leaves markets guessing

    04:25

  • First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda

    05:22

  • Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’

    06:09

  • Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

    07:49

  • Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can’t learn about nation’s first lesbian governor

    01:33

msnbc

Biden pledges U.S. will meet its emissions target by 2030

01:15

President Biden delivered an address to the COP27 climate conference in Egypt and pledged that the United States would work to meet its emissions target by 2030 with initiatives from his administration.Nov. 11, 2022

  • Justice Department weighing decision to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    Biden pledges U.S. will meet its emissions target by 2030

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor

    06:49

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

    02:52

  • Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted

    02:33

  • White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success

    07:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All